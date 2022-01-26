UrduPoint.com

Supreme Court Disposes Of Punjab Govt's Appeals Regarding Ravi Road Project Appeals

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2022 | 08:07 PM

The Supreme Court on Wednesday disposed of Punjab government's appeals against the Lahore High Court's interim order to stop development work on Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) project

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday disposed of Punjab government's appeals against the Lahore High Court's interim order to stop development work on Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) project.

A two-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan disposed of all the appeals and remarked that the LHC had announced the final decision in the case in Ravi Urban project case on Tuesday (yesterday) and the Punjab government could challenge the final decision.

The bench remarked that the interim order had been incorporated in the final judgment under the law and appeals against the interim order were ineffective after the final verdict.

The counsel for RUDA pleaded the court to grant two weeks time to review the judgment of high court.

On which Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan said that the LHC had announced decision and there was no reason to delay the appeals. He asked the counsel to raise legal points in petition challenging LHC order.

The Punjab government had challenged the interim order of the Lahore High Court to stop RUDA from development work.

