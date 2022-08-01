Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Atta Bandial on Monday said the Supreme Court did not interfere in the affairs of any institution, rather it stood on their back as due to its action the recent by-elections in Punjab were held in a transparent and impartial manner

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Atta Bandial on Monday said the Supreme Court did not interfere in the affairs of any institution, rather it stood on their back as due to its action the recent by-elections in Punjab were held in a transparent and impartial manner.

The CJP made the remarks while heading a two-member bench comprising Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, which heard the case related to the cancellation of admission of Rukhsana Bangash, a student of Khyber Medical College (KMC), after completion of her education. She passed her five-year MBBS examination as per schedule, except one paper of second year examination which was cleared by her in five attempts.

The chief justice said the court would not do the work, which was to be done by the institutions. It would ask the institutions to work independently and stand on their back as it had done in the case of Punjab by-elections, where transparency and impartiality was maintained.

During the course of proceedings, the court observed that the student's admission was cancelled by the university citing the reason that it could not give a fifth chance to her for passing a paper, and that also when she had completed the education.

Both the university and the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) had showed negligence and did not take any action while the student was studying, it remarked.

The court observed that cancellation of the student's registration (as a medical practitioner) by the PMC after completion of education and commencement of medical practice was against justice.

Rukhsana Bangash's counsel requested the court to order the university to pay damages to the student. The bench responded that it was the job of the institution concerned and not the court to impose fines.

Later, the court dismissed the appeal of KMC against the Peshawar High Court's decision.