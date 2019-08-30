Supreme Court employees, lawyers observe solidarity with Kashmiris

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :The employees of Supreme Court of Pakistan and lawyers on Friday observed Kashmir Hour to express solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir suffering unprecedented atrocities perpetrated by the Indian forces against them.

The Kashmir Hour was observed by playing the national anthems of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir to show solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiris.

The Registar Supreme Court, employees and lawyers participated in the event.