Supreme Court expreses concern over mining in Margalla Hills

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday expressed concern over mining in Margalla Hills and sought details from the provinces regarding the encroachment of forest lands and mining on the Margalla Hills.

A three-member SC bench comprising Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Amin-Ud-Din Khan and Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi heard the case regarding the alarming state of forests throughout Pakistan and the protection of notified Forest Land in Punjab.

During the course of proceedings, the Chief Justice remarked that trees could be seen on the hills of Margalla towards Islamabad while mining was going on on the other side of the Margalla Hills.

On this, the government lawyer said that that area fell in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Chief Justice remarked that encroachment on forest lands was being established.

He asked what measures the governments were taking to plant trees.

The court directed the provincial governments to inform the court how many trees had been sold and how many trees had been planted so far.

The Chief Justice asked whether the forest department land was being leased under a public-private partnership.

On this, the lawyers of the provincial governments said that all the leases had been cancelled in light of the court decision.

Later, the hearing of the case was adjourned for one month.