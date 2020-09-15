Supreme Court expresses annoyance over Balochistan Govt to filing time-barred appeals

The Supreme Court on Tuesday expressed annoyance over the Balochistan Government for filing time-barred appeals

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday expressed annoyance over the Balochistan Government for filing time-barred appeals.

A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, while hearing IG Balochistan vs Bismillah Khan case, directed the Balochistan Chief Secretary to take action against the responsible persons, and submit a report in that regard within three months.

The bench noted that the Balochistan Government was continuously filing time-barred appeals. Delayed appeals were dismissed by the courts due to time-barred, it added.

The court also directed the provisional government to explain the reasons for the delay while filing time-barred appeals.