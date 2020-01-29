Supreme Court expresses annoyance over FBR in illegal refund case

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court Wednesday expressed annoyance over the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) in illegal refund case.

A three-member bench of the court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Chairman FBR Shabar Zaidi appeared before the court and submitted report regarding refund.

The counsel for the FBR said that action had been taken against Ashfaq Dino who got illegal refund.

Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan said that the Additional Commissioner was not mentioned in the report. He asked who was authorized officer, according to the rules.

The counsel replied that the Additional Commissioner approve amount more than one million rupees.

He said that the authorized officer was the Deputy Commissioner.

He said that Additional Commissioner did not approve the refund.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan asked if the Deputy Commissioner was authorized, where did the Additional Commissioner come from? This means the Deputy Commissioner had approved the refund, he added.

The Chief Justice said that Rs 874.7 million were looted from the national exchequer and asked how the amount would be recovered.

Shabbar Zaidi said that the FBR was recovering the amount on its own.

The Chief Justice asked how inquiry was conducted without record.

The court directed the FBR to complete investigation against Deputy Commissioner Sales Tax Abdul Hameed Anjum in three months and disposed of the case.