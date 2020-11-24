UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Supreme Court Expresses Annoyance Over Litigant For Approaching Supreme Court Judge At Home

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 09:45 PM

Supreme Court expresses annoyance over litigant for approaching Supreme Court judge at home

The Supreme Court on Tuesday expressed annoyance over a litigant Kamran Bangash for approaching the apex court judge Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel at his house

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday expressed annoyance over a litigant Kamran Bangash for approaching the apex court judge Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel at his house.

While hearing the petition, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan asked who was Kamran Bangash in this case? He asked the petitioner did he thought the courts did not do justice? Petitioner Kamran Bangash said that he had only asked for a decision on merit.

Justice Mazhar Alam Khan said that due to a dispute between the two families, the court wanted the matter to be resolved.

He asked the counsel that if he was sent to jail now, he would knew the verdict on merit. "I thought my cousin named Kamran had come to visit," he added.

He said that the petitioner sat in his drawing room for an hour.

The counsel for Kamran said that he apologized for the inconvenience.

Justice Mazahar asked how could a petitioner dare to meet a judge.

He asked how did he come up with the idea of meeting the judge? If an engineering graduate went to jail, he would knew the cost to meet the judge.

Kamran Bangash and his father Rehman Bangash apologized the court for the mistake.

The court ordered Kamran Bangash to pay Rs 0.1 million fine.

The court accepted the unconditional apology of accused Kamran Bangash.

The court remarked that Kamran Bangash, a party to the case, tried to approach the judge. The accused surrendered before the court, it added.

The court remarked that the accused was a young man and no contempt of court proceedings were being initiated considering his future.

The accused's unconditional apology was accepted, however, the accused would have to deposit a fine of Rs 0.1 million to the Edhi Foundation.

The accused's father submitted a fine of Rs 0.1 million in the court.

Later, hearing of the case was adjourned for one month.

Related Topics

Hearing Supreme Court Contempt Of Court Jail Fine Visit Young Man Merit Packaging Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Court

Recent Stories

US to Provide $600Mln for Civilian Assistance in A ..

3 minutes ago

Trump Election-Result Legal Challenge Continues De ..

3 minutes ago

Lame duck Trump to pardon White House turkey

3 minutes ago

Mozambique, Tanzania sign accord to fight insurgen ..

6 minutes ago

COAS condoles former Naval Chief Admiral Fasih Bok ..

6 minutes ago

IOM Pledges $750,000 in First Aid for Honduras, Gu ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.