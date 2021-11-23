UrduPoint.com

Supreme Court Expresses Annoyance Over Non-recovery Of Abducted Girl Sobia Batool

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 07:26 PM

Supreme Court expresses annoyance over non-recovery of abducted girl Sobia Batool

The Supreme Court on Tuesday expressed annoyance over Punjab Police for non-recovery of abducted girl Sobia Batool

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday expressed annoyance over Punjab Police for non-recovery of abducted girl Sobia Batool.

A two-member SC bench comprising Justice Maqbool Baqar and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin heard the bail plea filed by Muhammad Umair held over alleged kidnapping of a girl Sobia Batool.

During the course of proceedings, the court expressed annoyance over the police and stated that police had not taken any concrete step to recover the abducted girl.

Justice Qazi Amin said that police failed to trace a single girl. He said that the Inspector General Police Punjab should appear in person before the court on next date of hearing if the abducted girl could not recovered.

Additional Prosecutor Ch Jaffar said that the girl could not be recovered despite best efforts of police. He said that police failed to trace the girl through Call Data Records (CDR) of the girl and the accused.

The bench directed the police to recover the abducted girl and adjourned hearing of the case for a month.

The court also directed IG Punjab to appear before the court in-person on next date of hearing if police failed to trace the girl.

Related Topics

Hearing Supreme Court Police Kidnapping Punjab Best Court

Recent Stories

UK Residents Advised to Take Rapid COVID-19 Test B ..

UK Residents Advised to Take Rapid COVID-19 Test Before Visiting Crowded Places

2 minutes ago
 Rain forces early end in Galle as West Indies avoi ..

Rain forces early end in Galle as West Indies avoid follow-on

2 minutes ago
 Lukoil Discovered Oil Field in Mexico With Reserve ..

Lukoil Discovered Oil Field in Mexico With Reserves of Up to 250Mln Barrels

2 minutes ago
 Satrang Gallery organizes 'The Script of Gesture' ..

Satrang Gallery organizes 'The Script of Gesture' exhibition

2 minutes ago
 France urges citizens to leave war-hit Ethiopia 'w ..

France urges citizens to leave war-hit Ethiopia 'without delay'

2 minutes ago
 98 candidates register for Libya's presidential po ..

98 candidates register for Libya's presidential poll

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.