Supreme Court Expresses Dissatisfaction Over Matiullah Jan's Report

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 07:09 PM

The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday expressed dissatisfaction over the investigation report, submitted by the inspector general of police (IGP), Islamabad pertaining to Matiullah Jan's kidnapping

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday expressed dissatisfaction over the investigation report, submitted by the inspector general of police (IGP), Islamabad pertaining to Matiullah Jan's kidnapping.

A three member bench of the top court, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed, heard the case.

The CJP inquired about the IGP's presence in the court and said the report submitted by him was ambiguous.

To this, the Attorney General of Pakistan Khalid Jawed informed the bench that the IGP was on leaves for two days.

The chief justice said it seemed the IGP was on leaves intentionally as he knew about the case.

He asked why the calls data record was not taken of the area from where Matiullah was recovered and said the bench had taken up the matter for transparent investigation.

The attorney general adopted the stance that he was also not satisfied with the police report.

The counsel for Matiullah said the police was lying and it had sent only two evidences for forensic laboratory instead of three.

The bench noted that unnecessary delay was being made in investigation into the matter.

The court ordered the IGP to depute some professional officers to conduct transparent investigation of the incident and adjourned the case till one month.

