Supreme Court expresses dissatisfaction over Cantonment Board report regarding schools' eviction

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday expressed dissatisfaction over the Cantonment board report regarding removal of of educational & commercial buildings etc from the cantonment areas across Pakistan.

A three-member SC bench comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Ayesha A Malik rejected the report and ordered the Cantonment Board to submit a new report in this regard.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Munib said the report contained advertisements regarding removal of schools, which were issued in the year 2021, and asked about those issued in 2019 and 2020 for eviction of schools from cantt areas.

The counsel for Cantonment Board said that all the advertisements were present on record and only 2021 advertisements were included in the report to facilitate the court.

Justice Ijaz asked the counsel to submit details about issuing of public notices to remove educational institutions.

Later, the case was adjourned for four weeks.