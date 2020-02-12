(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court Wednesday expressed dissatisfaction over the report of Sindh government regarding the appointments.

A three-member bench of the court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah heard the case regarding illegal appointments in Sindh reserve police.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan while expressing dissatisfaction over the Sindh government report stated that attempts were made to cover each other's faults. He said that all closed their eyes on the orders of Chief Minister Sindh.

The Chief Justice expressing annoyance said that there was no action against the person who made the recruitments while those who were appointed were dismissed.

He remarked that letters of appointments were sold and termed all 18,000 appointments illegal.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan said that nine thousand quota was distributed among two persons and there were now appointing 20,000 more recruits.

The Advocate General Sindh assured that new recruitments would be in accordance with the law.

The court directed the Chief Secretary Sindh to submit report on next date of hearing.

The court also directed the Chief Secretary to seek direction from Chief Minister Sindh.

The court summoned SP Ghulam Nabi Kairu in two weeks.