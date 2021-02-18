UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Supreme Court Extends Gun & Country Club Management Committee Tenure For Four Months

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 08:06 PM

Supreme Court extends Gun & Country Club management committee tenure for four months

The Supreme Court on Thursday extended the tenure of the current management committee of the Gun and Country Club Islamabad for further four months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday extended the tenure of the current management committee of the Gun and Country Club Islamabad for further four months.

A three-member SC bench headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Munib Akhtar heard the suo moto notice case regarding allotment of land, worth billions by CDA to the Gun and Country Club, Islamabad at throwaway price.

During the course of proceedings, Advocate Naeem Buhari said that the current management committee had agreed to create an administrative structure for the Gun and Country Club like the Islamabad Club.

The Secretary Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) said that legislation would be required to create an Islamabad Club-style administrative structure.

Naeem Bukhari said that the executive committee wanted to bring an administrative structure through an Act of Parliament, not an ordinance.

Justice Bandial said it was good that the committee agreed. The present management committee should take up the matter before the Federal cabinet, he added.

The counsel for the CDA said that no progress had been made on the club's land payment. The Gun and Country Club was also not paying the water bill, he added.

The Secretary IPC assured the court to pay the water bill immediately and said that the CDA chairman was also part of the current management committee.

Later, hearing of the case was adjourned for four months.

Related Topics

Hearing Islamabad Supreme Court Water Parliament Progress Price Sajjad Ali Capital Development Authority Cabinet Billion Court

Recent Stories

AACs directed to improve performance within one mo ..

26 seconds ago

Force marriages, conversions contrary to Islamic t ..

28 seconds ago

Concern over proposed duty on LPG import via land ..

29 seconds ago

Two dacoits arrested after encounter

30 seconds ago

Singapore virus-secure hotel looks to lure busines ..

32 seconds ago

Constitution is silent on Secret Balloting: CJP Gu ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.