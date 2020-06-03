Supreme Court extends stay order in Peshawar BRT project case

The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday extended the stay order which barred the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to probe the Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday extended the stay order which barred the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to probe the Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Umar Atta Bandial and comprising Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Qazi Amin conducted hearing of the case.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Umar Atta Bandial remarked that the apex court would examine the process under which the construction contract was granted. The court did not want to keep the case under stay order for long, he added.

He said the court had to analyze specific things including repeatedly redesigning the project on public money, delay in its completion, mistakes committed in it and transparency.

He asked was there any conflict of interest in the BRT project? Was it launched without groundwork and had the provincial government spent billions of rupees on an incomplete project? he questioned.

The court adjourned the case hearing for an indefinite period over a request by the KP government counsel Makhdoom Ali Khan.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Peshawar High Court (PHC) had ordered the FIA to conduct the Interrogation of the BRT project after which the KP government moved the apex court.