Supreme Court Fines Federal Ombudsman Secretariat Rs100,000 Over Filing Unnecessary, Misleading Application

Tue 25th August 2020 | 09:32 PM

The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday fined the Federal Ombudsman Secretariat Rs100,000 over filing an unnecessary and misleading application

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday fined the Federal Ombudsman Secretariat Rs100,000 over filing an unnecessary and misleading application.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan announced the decision on a petition filed by the Federal Ombudsman Secretariat against the Lahore High Court judgment. The decision was reserved on August 11.

The four-page judgment authored by Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah stated, "The filing of this petition by the Wafaqi Mohtasib's Secretariat through its secretary has left us concerned and disturbed. We, therefore, direct the Ombudsman to hold an inquiry into the matter and submit a report to this court within two months from today as to who had authorized the filing of the instant petition and the action taken against the concerned officials." The judgment stated, "This hopelessly misconceived petition passes for frivolous litigation and has resulted in wasting the time of the court. Therefore, this petition is dismissed with costs of Rs100,000 imposed under Order XXVIII, Rule 3 of the Supreme Court Rules, 1980. The costs shall be deposited with any approved, recognized and well-known charitable organization and receipt thereof be submitted with the deputy registrar of this court (Lahore Registry) within two months from today. In case of failure to comply with the directions in this paragraph or paragraph 7 (above), the office shall fix this petition before the court for necessary orders. Leave is, therefore, declined and this petition stands dismissed with costs." The order stated, "Ombudsman has no locus standi to challenge an order passed by the constitutional court that interprets its jurisdiction or powers under the law." Therefore, the instant petition filed by the Wafaqi Mohtasib's Secretariat was hopelessly misconceived and not maintainable, it added. The order stated, "Another way to look at it is that a neutral quasi judicial adjudicatory forum created under a statute cannot become a party to the proceedings brought before it.

Such a forum is to simply to redress mal-administration by exercising its powers under the law. The ombudsman by law and by design is not empowered to defend its decisions before a higher forum by becoming a party to the proceedings. This would totally tarnish its neutrality." The order further read, "Assuming, for the sake of argument, that the petition was filed by the ombudsman, as he was arrayed as a respondent in the writ petition. Still the question arises, whether the Ombudsman is an aggrieved person in the instant matter ? The answer to this question requires an understanding of the distinction between the two roles enjoyed by the Ombudsman under Order, 1983. One is personal, that relates to the terms and conditions of service of the Ombudsman; while the other is the neutral quasi-judicial institutional role (or statutory) of the Ombudsman to "redress and rectify" mal-administration.

In the first case the Ombudsman can be (personally) aggrieved regarding any order that affects his terms and conditions of service under Order, 1983, as that would be affecting his rights to service under the law.

However, in the second case, the ombudsman, cannot be said to be aggrieved, if the powers to redress mal-administration vested in him under the law are modified (enhanced or curtailed) by the Parliament or through interpretation of the constitutional court. Challenging the powers would be challenging the law and intent of the Parliament. Ombudsman, being a creature of the statute, cannot challenge the powers vested in him by the legislature, however, the parties to the proceedings may bring such a challenge. The powers enjoyed by the Ombudsman cannot be confused with his rights under the law."

