Supreme Court Fines Rs 10,000 To Lawyer Over Non Preparation Of Case

Muhammad Irfan Published January 19, 2022 | 07:35 PM

Supreme Court fines Rs 10,000 to lawyer over non preparation of case

The Supreme Court on Wednesday imposed Rs 10,000 fine to lawyer Shahab Sarki over non preparation of the case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday imposed Rs 10,000 fine to lawyer Shahab Sarki over non preparation of the case.

A three-member SC bench comprising Justice Umar Atta Bandial, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Amin-Ud-Din Khan heard the bail pleas of four accused allegedly involved in corruption.

Four accused namely Shahabuddin, Dileep Kumar, Masood Ahmed and Ahsan Ali Siyal, employees of Tehsil Municipal Office (TMO) Larkana were held by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) over misappropriation of funds of TMA by Town Committee Bavrani, Larkan, Sindh.

During the course of proceedings, the counsel for the accused said that his clients had already submitted all the amount.

All the money had been deposited in the accountability court, he added.

Upon this, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah said that bail could not be granted by just depositing corruption money. Accountability court was hearing bail cases after NAB laws amendment, he added.

Justice Bandial said that the accused had been on interim bail for two years.

The counsel pleaded the court to extend interim bail for six days and his clients would file appeals before the accountability court.

Upon this, Justice Bandial said that the apex court could not refer case to trial court after bypassing the high court. The court could suspend the decision of the high court and referred the case back to the high court, he added.

