Supreme Court fixes case regarding army court for hearing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday fixed July 18, a date to hear the cases pertaining trials of rioters of May 9, in military courts.

A six-member bench of the top court headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial would take up the cases for further hearing.

The court served notices to all respondents regarding the next date of hearing.

The court also fixed cases for hearing on July 21, regarding Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Bill 2023.

An eight-member bench of the top court headed by the chief justice would take up the case for hearing.