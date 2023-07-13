Open Menu

Supreme Court Fixes Case Regarding Army Court For Hearing

Faizan Hashmi Published July 13, 2023 | 10:40 PM

Supreme Court fixes case regarding army court for hearing

The Supreme Court on Thursday fixed July 18, a date to hear the cases pertaining trials of rioters of May 9, in military courts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday fixed July 18, a date to hear the cases pertaining trials of rioters of May 9, in military courts.

A six-member bench of the top court headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial would take up the cases for further hearing.

The court served notices to all respondents regarding the next date of hearing.

The court also fixed cases for hearing on July 21, regarding Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Bill 2023.

An eight-member bench of the top court headed by the chief justice would take up the case for hearing.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Justice Supreme Court May July All Top Court

Recent Stories

European Commission Ready to Explore All Solutions ..

European Commission Ready to Explore All Solutions When it Comes to Grain Deal

49 seconds ago
 Delegation of Ulemas meet IGP Sindh

Delegation of Ulemas meet IGP Sindh

8 minutes ago
 US State Dept. Says Concerned by Alleged Threats t ..

US State Dept. Says Concerned by Alleged Threats to Integrity of Guatemala's Ele ..

8 minutes ago
 US To Provide Over $74Mln In Humanitarian Aid for ..

US To Provide Over $74Mln In Humanitarian Aid for Rohingya - State Dept.

15 minutes ago
 Kashmiris observe 92nd Kashmir Martyrs Day

Kashmiris observe 92nd Kashmir Martyrs Day

15 minutes ago
 Sweden's Entire Territory of Interest for NATO Due ..

Sweden's Entire Territory of Interest for NATO Due to Strategic Location - Stolt ..

15 minutes ago
Govt mulling Hajj through road, ferry service: Tal ..

Govt mulling Hajj through road, ferry service: Talha Mehmood

15 minutes ago
 One year ceasefire announced in Kurram: Kundi

One year ceasefire announced in Kurram: Kundi

15 minutes ago
 UAE, France review growing economic cooperation

UAE, France review growing economic cooperation

47 minutes ago
 Inter-American Development Bank backs IRENA&#039;s ..

Inter-American Development Bank backs IRENA&#039;s ETAF with potential investmen ..

47 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs, Japanese Consulate discuss ways to ..

Dubai Customs, Japanese Consulate discuss ways to enhance trade cooperation

47 minutes ago
 NA body seeks early completion of damaged houses' ..

NA body seeks early completion of damaged houses' survey in South Waziristan

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan