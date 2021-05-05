The Supreme Court on Wednesday fixed former Islamabad High Court (IHC) judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui's appeal against his removal for hearing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday fixed former Islamabad High Court (IHC) judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui's appeal against his removal for hearing.

According to details, a five-member larger bench headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial will conduct hearing on May 17.

Justice Sardar Tariq, Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Mazhar Alam Miankhel and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah will be the other members.

The apex court issued notices to all parties including the attorney general. It is pertinent to mention that Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui had filed an appeal in the top court against the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) decision of his removal.