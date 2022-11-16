The Supreme Court on Wednesday fixed for hearing the petition filed by Senator/Advocate Kamran Murtaza under Article 184(3) of the Constitution to condition Imran's long march with following the rules and regulations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday fixed for hearing the petition filed by Senator/Advocate Kamran Murtaza under Article 184(3) of the Constitution to condition Imran's long march with following the rules and regulations.

A three-member bench headed by the Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial and comprising of Justice Ayesha A Malik and Justice Athar Minallah will hear the matter on Thursday, November 17.

The apex court had also issued a notice to Advocate Kamran Murtaza and the secretary of interior for the hearing of the matter.