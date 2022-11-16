UrduPoint.com

Supreme Court Fixes Petition Seeking To Place Condition On PTI's Long March With Adherence To Rules

Umer Jamshaid Published November 16, 2022 | 09:30 PM

Supreme Court fixes petition seeking to place condition on PTI's long march with adherence to rules

The Supreme Court on Wednesday fixed for hearing the petition filed by Senator/Advocate Kamran Murtaza under Article 184(3) of the Constitution to condition Imran's long march with following the rules and regulations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday fixed for hearing the petition filed by Senator/Advocate Kamran Murtaza under Article 184(3) of the Constitution to condition Imran's long march with following the rules and regulations.

A three-member bench headed by the Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial and comprising of Justice Ayesha A Malik and Justice Athar Minallah will hear the matter on Thursday, November 17.

The apex court had also issued a notice to Advocate Kamran Murtaza and the secretary of interior for the hearing of the matter.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Chief Justice Supreme Court Long March November Court

Recent Stories

Imran's divisional politics impediment to national ..

Imran's divisional politics impediment to national unity: Maulana Fazlur Rehman

36 seconds ago
 Russian Delegation Did Not Feel Isolated at G20 - ..

Russian Delegation Did Not Feel Isolated at G20 - Minister

39 seconds ago
 Over 1 billion youngsters at hearing loss risk due ..

Over 1 billion youngsters at hearing loss risk due to headphones, loud music: St ..

16 minutes ago
 Tennis: ATP Finals results

Tennis: ATP Finals results

17 minutes ago
 Ethiopia to invite Pak business delegation by Jan ..

Ethiopia to invite Pak business delegation by Jan 2023 end: Envoy

17 minutes ago
 US 'Cautiously Optimistic' About Extension of Blac ..

US 'Cautiously Optimistic' About Extension of Black Sea Grain Deal - State Dept.

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.