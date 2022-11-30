UrduPoint.com

Supreme Court Fixes SSGC Employees Case Before Larger Bench

Muhammad Irfan Published November 30, 2022 | 07:39 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered to fix the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) employees' regularisation case before a larger bench.

A three-member SC bench comprising Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ayesha A Malik and Justice Athar Minallah heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Faisal Siddiqui, lawyer of Sui Southern Gas Company employees, told the court that the employees, his clients were recruited in 1993. The government made a policy of regularisation of contract employees including daily wagers, he added.

He said that SSGC did not follow the employee regularisation policy.

The Supreme Court made some employees permanent and others not in the Sui Southern cases.

He pleaded the court to clear this legal ambiguity once and for all in the present case. Sui Southern Gas Company also made similar recruitments and some employees were made permanent, he added.

Justice Athar Minallah remarked that the employees of Sui Southern Gas Company were employed without a contract for a long period.

Justice Ayesha Malik said that there was no legal basis for the permanency of the said employees.

The chief justice remarked that the employees had only one legal point that they were deprived from their rights. A larger bench would hear the case and decide, he added.

Subsequently, hearing of the case was adjourned till Thursday.

