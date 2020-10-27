Supreme Court fixes USC corruption case for hearing in Nov

The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday fixed a case for hearing in November pertaining to corruption in Utility Stores Corporation (USC) Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ):The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday fixed a case for hearing in November pertaining to corruption in Utility Stores Corporation (USC) Karachi.

The bench noted that in accordance of the NAB lawyer there was solid evidence against the accused.

A three member bench headed by Justice Umer Ata Bandial conducted the hearing.

At the outset of hearing, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor pleaded that accused Ziaullah Warsi had misused his powers. The accused caused a financial loss to the corporation through various bank accounts, he said. He said the accused was an accountant in utility stores corporation Karachi.

Justice Yahya Afridi asked that what was the connection of Masood Alam Niazi in the case.

The NAB lawyer said Masood Niazi was general manger of the corporation at that time.

After this the court adjourned hearing on the matter till the next date.