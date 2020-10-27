UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Supreme Court Fixes USC Corruption Case For Hearing In Nov

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 10:28 PM

Supreme Court fixes USC corruption case for hearing in Nov

The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday fixed a case for hearing in November pertaining to corruption in Utility Stores Corporation (USC) Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ):The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday fixed a case for hearing in November pertaining to corruption in Utility Stores Corporation (USC) Karachi.

The bench noted that in accordance of the NAB lawyer there was solid evidence against the accused.

A three member bench headed by Justice Umer Ata Bandial conducted the hearing.

At the outset of hearing, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor pleaded that accused Ziaullah Warsi had misused his powers. The accused caused a financial loss to the corporation through various bank accounts, he said. He said the accused was an accountant in utility stores corporation Karachi.

Justice Yahya Afridi asked that what was the connection of Masood Alam Niazi in the case.

The NAB lawyer said Masood Niazi was general manger of the corporation at that time.

After this the court adjourned hearing on the matter till the next date.

Related Topics

Karachi Hearing Corruption Supreme Court National Accountability Bureau Bank November Afridi Court

Recent Stories

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace commends st ..

16 minutes ago

AED80.2 billion of Abu Dhabi&#039;s non-oil foreig ..

16 minutes ago

31 minutes ago

Ministry of Community Development to hold awarenes ..

46 minutes ago

Dubai Fitness Challenge returns to energise city w ..

46 minutes ago

UAE’s Eastern Region witnesses unprecedented dev ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.