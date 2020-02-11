UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court For Appointing Female IOs In Women's Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 09:12 PM

The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday expressed annoyance over the appointment of a male investigation officer in the woman's case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday expressed annoyance over the appointment of a male investigation officer in the woman's case.

A two-member SC bench comprising Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Sardar Tariq Masood heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the court directed the police to ensure appointment of female investigation officers (IOs) in the cases of women.

The court also directed to display standard operating procedures (SOP) with urdu translation in all police stations. According to the SOP, a female officer could investigate in women's cases, the court said.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa said the police should change their mind and asked the superintendent of police (SP) to issue show-cause notice to his subordinate.

The state counsel said the SP could not issue the show-cause notice.

