Supreme Court for deciding establishment of 120 new accountability courts within a month

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday directed the government to decide on the establishment of 120 new accountability courts in the country within a month.

A three-member special bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprised Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Yahya Afridi, heard the case pertaining to delay in trial of cases by the accountability courts in the light of Section 16 of the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999 requiring decision of NAB cases within specified time.

During the course of proceedings, the chief justice asked about the progress in framing the NAB rules.

The NAB prosecutor said NAB rules were pending in the law ministry.

Upon this, the chief justice said it was the same answer given in the previous hearing.

The NAB prosecutor said the NAB chairman had also submitted a reply on speedy decision of the cases on court's order.

The chief justice asked about the progress, made in setting up 120 new accountability courts.

Additional Attorney General Sohail Mahmood said the plan for setting up new courts had been forwarded to the prime minister.

He said the attorney general was to have an important meeting with the prime minister regarding the establishment of NAB courts.

Currently, twenty four accountability courts were fully operational across the country and that there were no vacant seats in the NAB courts, he added.

The apex court expressed its dissatisfaction over the non-appointment of a permanent secretary in the law ministry and directed to appoint a permanent one.

Ad-hoc system would not work, the chief justice added.

The apex court adjourned the hearing of the case for a month.