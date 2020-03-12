Supreme Court for re-auction of petrol pump sites if funds not deposited yet

The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday disposed of a suo motu notice case regarding leasing of petrol pumps sites in Lahore

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday disposed of a suo motu notice case regarding leasing of petrol pumps sites in Lahore.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprised Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Additional Advocate General Punjab Faisal Chaudhry said the SC ordered for leasing of petrol pump sites on November 13, 2019.

The chief justice said petrol pump sites those auction funds had not yet been deposited should be re-auctioned.