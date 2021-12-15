UrduPoint.com

Supreme Court For Written Submissions In Case Pertaining To Narcotics Accused Sentences

Muhammad Irfan 40 seconds ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 09:27 PM

Supreme Court for written submissions in case pertaining to narcotics accused sentences

The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday ordered the court assistants to submit written submissions in a case pertaining to sentences of accused in narcotics related cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday ordered the court assistants to submit written submissions in a case pertaining to sentences of accused in narcotics related cases.

A seven-member larger bench of the apex court headed by Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the court directed the judicial aides to submit written submissions and said a Senate committee was enacting legislation on drug offenders. The bench also sought progress report over developments in the Senate committee.

Khawaja Harris said the legislation being enacted by the government would have penalties according to the nature of different drugs.

Justice Sajjad Ali Shah remarked that earlier the punishment for cannabis and heroin was equal. If cannabis and heroin were being punished separately then it was welcome as cannabis was less harmful drug than heroin, he added.

Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi said cannabis was a cure for many diseases and strengthened human nerves while it was also used as medicine in different countries.

Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel said now the government had also formulated a policy on cannabis.

Later, hearing of the case was adjourned until last week of January.

Related Topics

Hearing Senate Supreme Court Drugs Cure Progress Sajjad Ali January Government Court

Recent Stories

Govt cuts down POL prices up to Rs7 per litre

Govt cuts down POL prices up to Rs7 per litre

2 minutes ago
 Malaika Arora says getting back to routine after C ..

Malaika Arora says getting back to routine after COVID-19 is not easy

11 minutes ago
 US warns Mali on accepting Russia's Wagner mercena ..

US warns Mali on accepting Russia's Wagner mercenaries

37 seconds ago
 Biden heads to tornado-struck Kentucky to pledge s ..

Biden heads to tornado-struck Kentucky to pledge support

38 seconds ago
 UNESCO adds Bahrain musical performance to heritag ..

UNESCO adds Bahrain musical performance to heritage list

42 seconds ago
 Queen Elizabeth II holds in-person meeting with Om ..

Queen Elizabeth II holds in-person meeting with Oman's sultan

43 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.