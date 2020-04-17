Supreme Court forms ad-hoc council to run PMDC

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Friday constituted an eleven member ad-hoc council headed by Justice (retd) Ejaz Afzal Khan to run the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC).

A three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, passed the order on the request of the Federal government. Justice Ijazul Ahsan read out the short order, reserved on Wednesday.

Members of the council will include the Attorney General of Pakistan, the Surgeon General of Pakistan, vice chancellor of National University of Medical Services, vice chancellor of University of National Health Services, vice chancellor of Sindh Jinnah Medical University, vice chancellor Khyber Medical University, vice chancellor of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Medical University, vice chancellor of Bolan Medical University and principal of de'Montmorency College of Dentistry.

The court also discarded a contempt of court application filed by PMDC employees against the government for not following the Islamabad High Court verdict of Feb 11, in which the court had restored the PMDC and set aside the presidential ordinance that had created an alternative body called the Pakistan Medical Council (PMC).

The order states that the council shall meet as soon as possible and the AG's office shall, with prior approval of the council's president, intimate the date of its first meeting to all concerned.

The council president shall also, in consultation with the council, appoint a registrar of the council.

"All existing record of PM&DC shall be handed over to the authorized representative of Secretary Health." The court further said that the secretary health shall provide every assistance in convening and holding of meetings of the council.

"All functionaries of PM&DC who may be in possession/custody of any record of PM&DC shall also handover all relevant records to authorized representatives of the concerned Ministry or a person nominated by the Chairman of the Commission."