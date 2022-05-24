UrduPoint.com

Supreme Court Forms Bench To Hear Petition Against Roads Blockage

Faizan Hashmi Published May 24, 2022 | 10:07 PM

The Supreme Court on Tuesday constituted a three-member bench to hear the Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA) petition against the government's decision to block roads ahead of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI's) 'Azadi March'.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday constituted a three-member bench to hear the Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA) petition against the government's decision to block roads ahead of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI's) 'Azadi March'.

The three-member bench comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi will hear the case on Wednesday (May 25).

The petition prayed the Supreme Court to direct the government to restrain from taking any unconstitutional and illegal action or harass the citizens.

It stated that the blockage of roads and highways was preventing advocates, citizens, and doctors, besides ambulances, from reaching their destinations. The freedom of movement was the fundamental right of every citizen and all the executive authorities were bound to obey the Constitution and exercise their powers within the four corners of the provisions of the Constitution and law, read the petition.

The petition pleaded the apex court to direct the government to unblock the roads and highways and not to create hindrance in the movements of the citizens.

