Supreme Court forms larger bench to hear plea challenging SC Practice, Procedure Bill

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday formed a larger bench of the apex court to hear the case seeking setting aside the Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Bill 2023.

The eight-member SC larger bench comprising Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Ayesha A Malik, Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi and Justice Shahid Waheed would hear the case on Friday.