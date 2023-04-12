Close
Supreme Court Forms Larger Bench To Hear Plea Challenging SC Practice, Procedure Bill

Sumaira FH Published April 12, 2023 | 08:49 PM

Supreme Court forms larger bench to hear plea challenging SC Practice, Procedure Bill

The Supreme Court on Wednesday formed a larger bench of the apex court to hear the case seeking setting aside the Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Bill 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday formed a larger bench of the apex court to hear the case seeking setting aside the Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Bill 2023.

The eight-member SC larger bench comprising Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Ayesha A Malik, Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi and Justice Shahid Waheed would hear the case on Friday.

