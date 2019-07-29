UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court Forms Larger Bench To Redefine Duration Of Life Sentence

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Mon 29th July 2019 | 03:52 PM

Supreme Court forms larger bench to redefine duration of life sentence

Supreme Court (SC) on Monday has taken notice and formed a larger bench to redefine the duration of life sentence

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th July, 2019) Supreme Court (SC) on Monday has taken notice and formed a larger bench to redefine the duration of life sentence.During the proceedings, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Asif Khosa has issued notices to attorney general, provincial advocate generals and prosecutors and directed the registrar office to hear the matter to in first week of October.

The decision was taken during the hearing of petition submitted by Haroon (in the name of state) seeking redefinition of life sentence duration.

