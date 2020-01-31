Supreme Court forms six benches to hear important cases

Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Gulzar Ahmed, has constituted six benches at the principal seat to hear a number of important cases during the week, commencing on Monday

The first bench comprises the chief justice, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah. The second consists of Justice Mushir Alam, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Munib Akhtar and the third comprises of Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice faisal Arab and Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel.

Justice Qazi Faez isa and Justice Sardar Tariq Masood are members of the fourth bench and the fifth consist of justice Justice Maqbool Baqar, Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed. Justice Manzoor Ahmad Malik and Justice Amin-Ud-Din Khan are members of the sixth bench.

The formation of the benches will be changed on Thursday (February 6) as the first bench comprises Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and the second consists of Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Sardar Tariq Masood. The third bench comprises Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Yahya Afridi while the fourth consists Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed.

The cases to be heard include appeals against death sentences, services matters of government employees, matter regarding construction of Nai Guj Dam, bail matters in NAB cases, election matters of national and provincial assemblies members, writ petitions filed by private industries against illegal increase in tariff, Application for constitution of Larger Bench before the High Court in Writ Petition against the conviction by Military Court, writ petition regarding setting aside the transfer order of case to Military Court, writ petition for conversion of all vacant seats to open merit as per PMDC Regulation for MBBS Admission and writ petition regarding structural change in Bus Rapid Transit, BRT, Project.

According to cause list, no adjournment on any ground will be granted and no application foradjournment through fax be placed before the court. If the counsel is unable to appear for anyreason, the Advocate-On-Record will be required to argue the case.