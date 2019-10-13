UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court Full Bench To Begin Rehearing On October 14 Of Presidential Reference Against Justice Qazi Feiz Isa.

Supreme Court full bench to begin rehearing on October 14 of Presidential Reference against Justice Qazi Feiz Isa.

According to reports before to start of rehearing on the part of court a lawyer had applied for one week leave.

According to reports before to start of rehearing on the part of court a lawyer had applied for one week leave.

Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa had approved his leave conditional from 14 to 21 October that it will not apply to general adjournment full court bench's fixed cases. Responding to the general adjournment application Supreme Court informed the lawyer accordingly.

