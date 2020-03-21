UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court Further Takes Precautionary Measures To Curb Coronavirus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 21st March 2020 | 10:10 PM

Supreme Court further takes precautionary measures to curb coronavirus

To minimize spread of coronavirus, Supreme Court of Pakistan has taken some preventive measures

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2020 ) :To minimize spread of coronavirus, Supreme Court of Pakistan has taken some preventive measures.

According to a press release, the apex court has advised staff members above the age of 50 to work from home.

Only the essential staff will attend the office. In addition, all the female staff have been advised to stay at home.

Only essential cases will be heard at principal seat Islamabad by three benches. Moreover, only cases of urgent nature will be heard at Karachi and Lahore branch registries. All other cases have been delisted.

