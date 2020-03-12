UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court Gives Last Chance To Father For Production Of Daughter Before Court

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 07:51 PM

The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday gave the last chance to a father for the production of minor daughter before the court in a case regarding handing over baby to grandmother

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday gave the last chance to a father for the production of minor daughter before the court in a case regarding handing over baby to grandmother.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprised Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed, heard the family matter case.

During the course of proceedings, the court directed the counsel to produce the girl on the next hearing, otherwise the court would order to arrest the father from Dubai.

The counsel said his client could brought the girl in the court.

He asked the court to issue directions for restoration of his client's passport.

He said his client's passport was blocked and he could not travel as he was in Dubai.

The counsel for the petitioner said the minor girl was allowed to visit her father on a court order. The father escaped with the baby, he added.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial said the court could not issue orders for the passport restoration.

He observed that the girl would have been in custody of her relatives.

He ordered to produce the girl in the court in any case.

The counsel for the father pleaded the court to grant ten days for the production of baby girl.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial responded that the bench would be in Quetta after ten days.

He ordered to fix the case in a week beginning after March 30.

