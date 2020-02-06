UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court Gives Last Chance To Sindh, Balochistan Govts In Jirgas Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 17 seconds ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 10:25 PM

Supreme Court gives last chance to Sindh, Balochistan govts in jirgas case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday gave final deadline to the provincial governments of Sindh and Balochistan to submit replies in a case regarding announcement of sentences by the jirgas and panchayats.

A two-member SC bench comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah heard the case and expressed satisfaction over the report submitted by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial government.

During the course of proceedings, the reports of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were submitted before the court.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial said that after the merger of Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), the introduction of police and judicial systems in the tribal areas was a good step.

He asked why Sindh and Balochistan governments did not submit report.

The court stated that if the report was not submitted at the next hearing, then the chief secretary of the province would also appear in the court.

Later, hearing of the case was adjourned till date in office.

More Stories From Pakistan

