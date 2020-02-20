Supreme Court gives option to Arshad Malik to opt for one position between PIA, PAF

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday gave the option to Air Marshal Arshad Malik whether to serve in Pakistan Air Force (PAF) or Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) as he could not hold two portfolios at the same time.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprised Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Chief Justice Gulzar said Arshad Mahmood Malik could not hold two positions as the appointment of a chief on deputation was illegal.

He said the national flag carrier required a permanent chairman who could run it on professional lines and make it profitable entity.

The apex court also rejected PIA's report about the mysterious sale of an airbus plane owned by the PIA in 2017, observing that it had only conducted a paper investigation into the matter.

The counsel for the NAB said the PIA board did not apprise the court about the investigation which was underway. He pleaded the court to grant some time for submission of the report.

The chief justice asked the NAB to continue its investigation into the plane sold case.

Salman Raja counsel for PIA said former Air Marshal Nur Khan had also worked for the the national flag carrier.

To this, the chief justice said he was a great person and should not be compared to anyone.

Later, hearing of the case was adjourned till March 13.