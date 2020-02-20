UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Supreme Court Gives Option To Arshad Malik To Opt For One Position Between PIA, PAF

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 10:31 PM

Supreme Court gives option to Arshad Malik to opt for one position between PIA, PAF

The Supreme Court on Thursday gave the option to Air Marshal Arshad Malik whether to serve in Pakistan Air Force (PAF) or Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) as he could not hold two portfolios at the same time

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday gave the option to Air Marshal Arshad Malik whether to serve in Pakistan Air Force (PAF) or Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) as he could not hold two portfolios at the same time.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprised Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Chief Justice Gulzar said Arshad Mahmood Malik could not hold two positions as the appointment of a chief on deputation was illegal.

He said the national flag carrier required a permanent chairman who could run it on professional lines and make it profitable entity.

The apex court also rejected PIA's report about the mysterious sale of an airbus plane owned by the PIA in 2017, observing that it had only conducted a paper investigation into the matter.

The counsel for the NAB said the PIA board did not apprise the court about the investigation which was underway. He pleaded the court to grant some time for submission of the report.

The chief justice asked the NAB to continue its investigation into the plane sold case.

Salman Raja counsel for PIA said former Air Marshal Nur Khan had also worked for the the national flag carrier.

To this, the chief justice said he was a great person and should not be compared to anyone.

Later, hearing of the case was adjourned till March 13.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Chief Justice Supreme Court National Accountability Bureau Sale Same Sajjad Ali March 2017 PIA Court

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed, Interior Ministers of Saudi Arabia ..

6 minutes ago

Bolan University's association delegation calls on ..

58 seconds ago

PLS 5th Edition 2020 kicks off at National Stadium ..

1 minute ago

Body of teenage boy found in Islamabad

1 minute ago

79 constables promoted head constable rank

1 minute ago

Man handed death for murdering five in Attock

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.