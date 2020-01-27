Supreme Court grants 15 days to AAG for preparation of case

The Supreme Court on Monday gave 15 days to the Additional Attorney General (AAG) for preparation of a case regarding conviction by a military court to Usman Ali

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday gave 15 days to the Additional Attorney General (AAG) for preparation of a case regarding conviction by a military court to Usman Ali.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Mushir Alam, heard the case filed by Usman Ali against the military court verdict.

During the course of proceedings, the Additional Attorney General sought time to prepare the case.

The Additional Attorney General said that the accused confessed his crime.

He said that the trial proceeded by rejecting the accused's confessional statement.

Justice Munib Akhtar asked if accused's confessional statement was rejected, then how he was convicted for accepting the crime.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah asked what evidence was presented other than the accused's confession?The Additional Attorney General said that the convict was accused ofimposing war on the state.