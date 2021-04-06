UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court Grants Bail To Accused Over Malafidely Hiding His Religious Status In Marriage

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 07:25 PM

The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted bail to accused Zaid arrested over malafidely hiding his religious status (Ahmadi) in marriage

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted bail to accused Zaid arrested over malafidely hiding his religious status (Ahmadi) in marriage.

A two-member SC bench headed by Justice Maqbool Baqar heard the case and granted bail to petitioner Zahid against two surety bonds of Rs 0.1 million each.

During the course of proceedings, the counsel for the wife of accused Zahid revealed before the bench that the accused who married with his client was belonged to Ahmadiyya community.

He said that the petitioner and his father fraudulently composed the marriage by not disclosing their Ahmadi status.

The counsel for the petitioner submitted his client's recorded statement before the magistrate.

Justice Baqar said that according to the report, accused statement was recorded before the magistrate. According to the recorded statement, the accused believed on 'Khatam-e-Nabuwat,' he added.

