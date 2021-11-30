UrduPoint.com

Supreme Court Grants Bail To Ali Wazeer In Hate Speech Case

The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted bail to Member National Assembly (MNA) from South Waziristan, Ali Wazeer in a hate speech case against submission of Rs 0.4 million surety bond in the trial court

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted bail to Member National Assembly (MNA) from South Waziristan, Ali Wazeer in a hate speech case against submission of Rs 0.4 million surety bond in the trial court.

A three-member bench of the court headed by Justice Sardar Tariq Masood heard the bail case. Ali Wazeer was arrested in Peshawar on December 16, 2020, on charges of hate speech against state institutions while addressing a rally in Karachi on December 6 last year.

During the course of proceedings, the court remarked that the co-accused in the case was granted bail which was not challenged. The bench remarked that there was no justification for keeping Ali Wazeer in jail.

Advocate Lateef Afridi argued on behalf of Wazeer.

The Sindh prosecutor general said that there were more similar cases against Ali Wazeer.

Justice Tariq asked had bail been granted in other cases? To which the prosecutor-general replied that the MNA was not granted bail in any other case.

Justice asked Ali Wazeer had not been charged under terrorism, then why was the clause added? Justice Amin observed that it was clear from the record that the case was registered after his speech was translated.

Justice Mandokhel added that the allegations against Ali Wazeer should be debated in Parliament and said if the MNA had reservations, they should be addressed.

He asked why were our own citizens being alienated. He asked what would happen if even one allegation of Ali Wazeer's turns out to be true?The court bench further observed that it was not possible to differentiate between the accused released on bail and the case of Ali Wazeer.

