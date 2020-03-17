UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court Grants Bail To Khawaja Saad, Salman In Paragon Housing Society Corruption Scandal

Faizan Hashmi 51 seconds ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 07:03 PM

Supreme Court grants bail to Khawaja Saad, Salman in Paragon Housing Society corruption scandal

The Supreme Court on Tuesday accepted the bail pleas of Khwaja Saad Rafique and Khawaja Salman Rafique against surety bond of Rs three million each in Paragon Housing Society corruption scandal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday accepted the bail pleas of Khwaja Saad Rafique and Khawaja Salman Rafique against surety bond of Rs three million each in Paragon Housing Society corruption scandal.

A two-member SC bench comprising Justice Maqbool Baqar and Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel heard the bail pleas filed by Khawaja brothers.

During the course of proceedings, Advocate Amjad Pervez counsel for Khawaja brothers said the Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) pardoned Qaiser Ameen Butt, a witness in the case twice, but the pardon was later withdrawn as the Chairman was displeased after he recorded statement before the magistrate just after the pardon.

He said the Chairman NAB pardoned Qasir Amin Butt on December 5, 2018.

He said Qaiser Butt wanted a plea-bargain deal but the NAB rejected his request.

He alleged that the NAB's aim was only to make a case against the Khawaja brothers.

Later, the court granted bail to Khawaja brothers on a surety bond of Rs three million each.

