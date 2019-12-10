UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court Grants Bail To Mother Involved In Honour Killing Of Daughter

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 08:09 PM

Supreme Court grants bail to mother involved in honour killing of daughter

The Supreme Court on Tuesday accepted bail plea of a mother involved in honour killing of her daughter against surety bond of Rs 0.1 million

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday accepted bail plea of a mother involved in honour killing of her daughter against surety bond of Rs 0.1 million.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice. Manzoor Ahmed Malik heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the state counsel stated that the accused had admitted honour killing of her daughter. The accused alleged that her daughter's movements were suspicious, he added.

He said that the accused had said that her daughter had an illicit relationship.

To which Justice Manzoor Malik remarked that the police had no evidence other than the confessional statement of the accused. Mere confessional statement was not enough in the eyes of the law, he added.

The court after hearing arguments granted bail to the mother who killed her daughter inhonor and ordered the accused to submit Rs 0.1 million.

Gujrat resident Naziran Bibi was accused of killing her daughter.

