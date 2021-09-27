The Supreme Court on Monday granted exemption to both wives of Pakistan People Party Leader Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah from hearing in assets beyond means case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday granted exemption to both wives of Pakistan People Party Leader Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah from hearing in assets beyond means case.

A three-member SC bench comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Munib Akhtar heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Prosecutor General opposed the decision of exempting Shah's wives from the hearings.

He said that the court had dismissed pleas from exemption of hearing on the previous hearing.

The counsel for the accused said that the two elderly women came from Sukkur to every hearing. Both wives of Khurshid Shah were co-accused and had no direct role, he added.

He said that one plot each was transferred on the name of both wives.

Justice Bandial said that the Supreme Court had referred the case of Khurshid Shah to the high court. Now again the case of Khurshid Shah had been filed in the Supreme Court after being rejected again by the high court, he added.

He asked whether the petitions of the co-accused should be heard along with the case of the main accused? Syed Qalib-I-Hassan counsel for the accused said that except Khurshid Shah all were co-accused in the case. He pleaded the court to club all cases.

The court clubbed the bail cases of all the accused in the Khurshid Shah reference and ordered to fix the case soon.

It is to be mentioned here that NAB Sukkur had arrested senior PPP leader Syed Khursheed Shah in a case regarding his alleged assets beyond means.