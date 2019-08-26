Supreme Court grants four week time to federal, provincial govts to draft legislation on underground water use

The Supreme Court on Monday granted four week time to the federal and provincial governments to draft legislation in a case regarding underground water use

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday granted four week time to the Federal and provincial governments to draft legislation in a case regarding underground water use.

The court also directed the Managing Director (MD) Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Lahore to submit suggestions regarding water conservation.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard the underground water implementation case.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial remarked that the apex court order also included commercial use of water.

He said the first thing to do was legislation and remaining matters could be examined later.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial asked about progress over legislation. Upon this the counsel for Balochistan government said the provincial government had prepared a draft and send it to the federal government and the Punjab government.

The counsel for the Sindh government said the provincial government had prepared its draft for underground water legislation.

Later, hearing of the case was adjourned for four weeks.