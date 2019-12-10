UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Supreme Court Grants Interim Bail To Deputy Mayor Karachi Arshad Vohra

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 09:08 PM

Supreme Court grants interim bail to Deputy Mayor Karachi Arshad Vohra

Supreme Court (SC) Tuesday granted the interim bail to Deputy Mayor Karachi Arshad Vohra in Kotri water treatment plant corruption case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :Supreme Court (SC) Tuesday granted the interim bail to Deputy Mayor Karachi Arshad Vohra in Kotri water treatment plant corruption case.

The court also accepted the interim bail of accused Anum Siddiqui, Murad Jatoi and Ghulam Shabbir Khokhar.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Manzoor Ahmed Malik heard the case regarding Kotri water treatment plant corruption.

During the course of proceedings, the counsel for Arshad Vohra said the corruption allegations against his client in water treatment plant were baseless as the Anti-Corruption Sindh's report had mentioned that there was not an element of corruption or irregularity in the execution of the project.

The additional prosecutor Sindh said he did not have complete record so he could not deny or confirm the report.

The court accepted the interim bail of deputy mayor Karachi Arshad Vohra accused Anam Siddiqui, Murad Jatoi and Ghulam Shabbir Khokhar against surety bond of Rs0.5 million.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Corruption Supreme Court Water Jatoi Kotri Million Court

Recent Stories

Women’s empowerment is a national priority: Sult ..

11 minutes ago

Department of Health unveils world&#039;s most com ..

41 minutes ago

US, Canada, Mexico to Sign Changes to USMCA on Tue ..

3 minutes ago

Gunman kills himself after deadly Czech hospital r ..

3 minutes ago

SCCI, SMEDA to set up business facilitation center

3 minutes ago

Korea to help Pakistan in Green Pakistan campaign ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.