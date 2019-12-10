Supreme Court grants interim bail to Deputy Mayor Karachi Arshad Vohra

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) : Supreme Court (SC) Tuesday granted the interim bail to Deputy Mayor Karachi Arshad Vohra in Kotri water treatment plant corruption case.

The court also accepted the interim bail of accused Anum Siddiqui, Murad Jatoi and Ghulam Shabbir Khokhar.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Manzoor Ahmed Malik heard the case regarding Kotri water treatment plant corruption.

During the course of proceedings, the counsel for Arshad Vohra said the corruption allegations against his client in water treatment plant were baseless as the Anti-Corruption Sindh's report had mentioned that there was not an element of corruption or irregularity in the execution of the project.

The additional prosecutor Sindh said he did not have complete record so he could not deny or confirm the report.

The court accepted the interim bail of deputy mayor Karachi Arshad Vohra accused Anam Siddiqui, Murad Jatoi and Ghulam Shabbir Khokhar against surety bond of Rs0.5 million.