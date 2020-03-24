UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court Grants Interim Bail To Former Senator In EOBI Case

Faizan Hashmi 57 seconds ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 07:35 PM

The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday granted four-week interim bail to former senator Ammar Ahmed Khan in a case pertaining corruption in Employees' Old-Age Benefit Institution (EOBI).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday granted four-week interim bail to former senator Ammar Ahmed Khan in a case pertaining corruption in Employees' Old-Age Benefit Institution (EOBI).

A division bench comprising Justice Mushir Aalam and Justice Qazi Ameen conducted hearing on bail petition of accused Ammar Khan.

At the outset of hearing, the petitioner's counsel Azam Nazir Tarar adopted the stance that the country's situation was serious these days due to risk of coronavirus outbreak.

He said that even his family advising him to avoid unnecessary travel.

He said that the petitioner's health situation also didn't allow him to make frequent travel in current scenario of the country. The lawyer said that the investigation in this case had been concluded and challan had been submitted.

He prayed the court to stop Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) from arresting his client to this the bench granted four week pre-arrest bail to the accused.

