Supreme Court grants six-month extension to Gen Qamar Bajwa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :The Supreme Court Thursday granted six-month conditional extension in service of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The bench issued the short order and directed the the Federal government to enact necessary legislation within six months' time regarding appointment procedure of army chief.

A three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa and comprising Justice Mazhar Alam Khan and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, announced the short order.

The bench stated that the detailed short order had been issued this day while the detailed order would be produced later on.

Attorney General Anwar Mansoor produced the fresh summary for re-appointmentof Geneneral Qamar Javed Bajwa as army chief after necessary rectification in the compliance of top court order.