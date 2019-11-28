UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Supreme Court Grants Six-month Extension To Gen Qamar Bajwa

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 05:16 PM

Supreme Court grants six-month extension to Gen Qamar Bajwa

The Supreme Court Thursday granted six-month conditional extension in service of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :The Supreme Court Thursday granted six-month conditional extension in service of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The bench issued the short order and directed the the Federal government to enact necessary legislation within six months' time regarding appointment procedure of army chief.

A three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa and comprising Justice Mazhar Alam Khan and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, announced the short order.

The bench stated that the detailed short order had been issued this day while the detailed order would be produced later on.

Attorney General Anwar Mansoor produced the fresh summary for re-appointmentof Geneneral Qamar Javed Bajwa as army chief after necessary rectification in the compliance of top court order.

Related Topics

Chief Justice Supreme Court Army General Qamar Javed Bajwa Government Top Court

Recent Stories

President of Turkmenistan will pay a working visit ..

15 minutes ago

Round table dedicated to the freedom of religion i ..

15 minutes ago

22 minutes ago

"It is big disappointment for country's enemies," ..

23 minutes ago

Israel demolishes homes of alleged Palestinian kil ..

25 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed announces development of resident ..

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.