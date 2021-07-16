Supreme Court grants time to Govt for submission of documents in money laundering case

The Supreme Court on Friday granted time to the Federal Government for submission of additional documents in a case pertaining to transfer of money laundering case to Islamabad from Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Friday granted time to the Federal Government for submission of additional documents in a case pertaining to transfer of money laundering case to Islamabad from Karachi.

A three-member SC bench comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin heard the case filed by former senator Ahmed Ali, a co-accused in the Khidmat-e-Khalq Foundation (KKF) money laundering case, against transfer of case to Islamabad from the Karachi.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Bandial addressed Sardar Lateef Khosa, counsel for the petitioner, that he was an experienced lawyer and a defender of the judiciary.

Lateef Khosa said the dignity of the bench and the bar depended on each other. Upon this, Justice Bandial remarked that the dignity of the judiciary was reflected in the conduct of the bar.

He asked Lateef Khosa that he had to be careful in the speeches that were delivered in his presence.

He said his conduct was important in the speeches that were delivered in his presence.

Discussing the case, Lateef Khosa said the case was pending in the Anti-Terrorism Court in Karachi but the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) transferred it to Islamabad through a notification, which was illegal.

He said the Chief Justice of Sindh High Court was authorized to transfer case after consultation with the Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court. It was illegal to transfer a case without a court order, he added.

Justice Qazi Amin said the judicial proceedings could not be terminated by administrative orders.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah said transferring the case without a court order was a legal point of explanation. It was a very old case but no decision was being taken on its relocation, he added.

Later, the court after hearing arguments allowed the Federal Government to submit additional documents and adjourned the case till date in office.