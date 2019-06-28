Supreme Court hands over Royal Palm club to railways

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday ordered for handing over Royal Palm Golf & Country Club to Pakistan Railways after setting aside the lease contract of Messrs Mainland Husnain Pakistan

The court directed the railways to run the affairs of the club, and determine rules and regulations for handing over the facility to new management in three months, adding that railways should manage all matters of the club in the best possible way.

The bench comprising Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed and Justice Ijazul Ahsan announced the decision at the Supreme Court Lahore Registry, which was reserved on April 11 after hearing arguments of all parties on a petition, challenging the validity of the contract between Pakistan Railways and the Mainland Husnain relating to Royal Palm Golf & Country Club.

Earlier, on Dec 27, 2018, the Supreme Court had appointed M/s AF Ferguson & Co, an accounting firm, as receiver for Royal Palm Golf & Country Club and directed it to run the affairs of the club.

PTI leader Ishaq Kahn Khaqwani had filed the petition in the apex court. The dispute revolves around the lease of 141 acres of railways land to Messrs Mainland Husnain Pakistan by the Pakistan Railways allegedly in a non-transparent manner and flagrant violation of settled principles to develop the Royal Palm Golf and Country Club.

A NAB reference is also pending before an Islamabad accountability court against illegal lease of the railway's prime land to the Royal Palm Club management.