ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2022 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday heard former prime minister Imran Khan's petition challenging amendments in the National Accountability (NAB) Ordinance by the government.

A three-member SC bench comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, petitioner's counsel Khawaja Haris submitted references of the anti-corruption conventions of the United Nations, the European Union and the African Union.

Upon this, the Chief Justice said that according to the counsel's arguments some benchmarks with regard to corruption should be maintained. He said that presently the UAE was also in the Gray List owing to weak laws on money laundering and asked Khawaja Haris to talk on fundamental rights in the case.

Khawaja Haris replied that corruption affected the basic rights and the rights of fair trial and equality.

Justice Ijaz said the misuse of public money also affected people's confidence.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah said the counsel's contentions were good and the PTI should debate on these laws in the parliament.

Khawaja Haris said that no one was hearing in the parliament, they were doing what they want to do.

Justice Mansoor said that one should be in the parliament for hearing. He said that the political party could bring its amendments if win elections.

Khawaja Haris said that every country of the world talking about strict laws and punishments over corruption.

Upon this, the Chief Justice said "Khawaja Haris thinks that it will be difficult to catch those who have been acquitted." The counsel said that Swiss Accounts case record vanished after winding up of the case. He said that the accused had also been acquitted in NAB cases due to absence of the original documents. Ishaq Dar could not return if the Article 31-A was not deleted, he added.

Justice Ijaz asked could people afford it as a nation that petitions were daily being filed for acquittal.

Justice Mansoor said that people would not vote, if someone did it. He asked should the court stop the Parliament from bringing amendments. He said that the whole system was being paralyzed.

Justice Ijaz asked if the courts' rulings would end with the deletion of amendments. Khawaja Haris said that the Supreme Court could restore the laws.

Subsequently, hearing of the case was adjourned till Thursday.