Supreme Court Hears Imran Khan's Petition Challenging NAB Amendments

Muhammad Irfan Published November 15, 2022 | 08:18 PM

The Supreme Court on Tuesday heard PTI Chairman Imran Khan's petition challenging amendments in the National Accountability (NAB) Ordinance by the government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday heard PTI Chairman Imran Khan's petition challenging amendments in the National Accountability (NAB) Ordinance by the government.

A three-member bench comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Imran Khan's lawyer Khawaja Haris while continuing his arguments on the 19th hearing of the case said that the Supreme Court had given orders to the legislators in various NAB cases including 'Benamidars'. He said that corruption was a violation of fundamental rights.

The Chief Justice remarked that Khawaja Haris would continue his arguments and the bench would not ask any questions.

Justice Ijaz said that the bench would keep its questions till Thursday.

Subsequently, after brief hearing the case was adjourned till Wednesday.

