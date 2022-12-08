The Supreme Court on Wednesday heard former prime minister Imran Khan's petition challenging amendments made in the National Accountability (NAB) Ordinance by the government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday heard former prime minister Imran Khan's petition challenging amendments made in the National Accountability (NAB) Ordinance by the government.

A three-member SC bench comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah heard the case.

During the course of the proceeding, the court directed the NAB to submit its response to NAB amendments.

The court also directed the NAB to submit details of the pending investigation.

Upon this, the government's counsel Makhdoom Ali Khan pleaded with the court to grant more time.

Khawaja Haris, counsel for Imran Khan said the apex court had in the past issued directions for legislation.

He said the court had also presented the proposed law to the parliament.

Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah asked Khwaja Haris if he had completed his argument, to which Khan's lawyer replied that he needed two more days.

Upon this, the court directed Khawaja Haris to complete the argument by Tuesday.

Later, further hearing of the case was adjourned till Tuesday.