UrduPoint.com

Supreme Court Hears Imran Khan's Petition Challenging NAB Amendments

Umer Jamshaid Published December 08, 2022 | 09:27 PM

Supreme Court hears Imran Khan's petition challenging NAB amendments

The Supreme Court on Wednesday heard former prime minister Imran Khan's petition challenging amendments made in the National Accountability (NAB) Ordinance by the government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday heard former prime minister Imran Khan's petition challenging amendments made in the National Accountability (NAB) Ordinance by the government.

A three-member SC bench comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah heard the case.

During the course of the proceeding, the court directed the NAB to submit its response to NAB amendments.

The court also directed the NAB to submit details of the pending investigation.

Upon this, the government's counsel Makhdoom Ali Khan pleaded with the court to grant more time.

Khawaja Haris, counsel for Imran Khan said the apex court had in the past issued directions for legislation.

He said the court had also presented the proposed law to the parliament.

Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah asked Khwaja Haris if he had completed his argument, to which Khan's lawyer replied that he needed two more days.

Upon this, the court directed Khawaja Haris to complete the argument by Tuesday.

Later, further hearing of the case was adjourned till Tuesday.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Imran Khan Chief Justice Prime Minister Supreme Court National Accountability Bureau Parliament Government Court

Recent Stories

Floods damaged crops on 4.6m acres land in Sindh : ..

Floods damaged crops on 4.6m acres land in Sindh :Manzoor Wassan

55 seconds ago
 RDA launches crackdown against three housing schem ..

RDA launches crackdown against three housing schemes

56 seconds ago
 Flour bags available at 1192 shops on discounted r ..

Flour bags available at 1192 shops on discounted rates

59 seconds ago
 Delegation of SOAA meets MC DMC

Delegation of SOAA meets MC DMC

1 minute ago
 Knowledge-based economy solution of emerging chall ..

Knowledge-based economy solution of emerging challenges: Dr Iqrar

3 minutes ago
 US commends 'democratic stability' in Peru, suppor ..

US commends 'democratic stability' in Peru, supports new president

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.