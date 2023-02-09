(@FahadShabbir)

The Supreme Court on Thursday heard former prime minister Imran Khan's petition challenging amendments in the National Accountability (NAB) Ordinance by the government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday heard former prime minister Imran Khan's petition challenging amendments in the National Accountability (NAB) Ordinance by the government.

A three-member SC bench, comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the Chief Justice mentioned the general elections and said the solution to all problems in the country, was possible through the decision of the people.

Advocate Makhdoom Ali Khan, counsel for the Federal government, said that the apex court might have a careful consideration of Article 184(3) of the Constitution.

He said that if the apex court declared the NAO amendments null and void under Article 184(3), then standards might not be upheld in this regard.

The relevant Article was applicable to only public matters, he added.

The Chief Justice said that the facts of the present case were different and that the head of PTI had challenged the NAB amendments.

Makhdoom Ali Khan said that the PTI first adopted the strategy of leaving Parliament and questioned why it later decided to return to House.

Upon this, the Chief Justice remarked that Imran Khan was not an ordinary citizen. Even after, he left government, Imran had several supporters, he added.

He said that the court did not want to interfere in legislation. The court did not take suo moto notice, but an application came forth against the NAB amendments, he added.

Subsequently, hearing of the case was adjourned till Friday.